Rounds to Chair Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee in 119th Congress

Rounds has served as the top Republican on the Subcommittee since it was founded in 2017

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), today announced he will once again serve as Chairman of the SASC Subcommittee on Cybersecurity during the 119th Congress.

“I am honored to once again lead the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity,” said Rounds. “Our armed services defend our nation in five domains: air, land, sea, space and cyberspace. As cyber technology has rapidly evolved in recent years, our need to effectively use it for our national defense is more important than ever. We must make certain the Department of Defense has the personnel and tools to respond swiftly and decisively to cyberattacks as well as the ability to conduct offensive cyber operations when the situation dictates. I look forward to working with my colleagues and members of President Trump’s administration to continue our progress in bolstering the cyber capabilities of the Department of Defense.”

Rounds has been the top Republican on the Cybersecurity Subcommittee since it was formed in 2017, serving as Chairman during the 115th and 116th Congresses and Ranking Member during the 117th and 118th Congresses. The Subcommittee on Cybersecurity was first established by the late Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), who also served as Chairman of SASC.

