School vouchers to come back from the dead already? 2 placeholder bills on deck.

Interestingly, the same day that both bills to dump taxpayer dollars into private schools were killed in committee, the following two pieces of legislation were introduced:

HB 1134 make an appropriation benefitting South Dakota. HB 1135 provide opportunities for South Dakotans.

Does that language seem a little vague? Well, that’s because there is none. These are placeholder bills which serve no purpose but to be amended. I suspect we will see them come back from the dead.

I expect it will be coming back from the dead a little less like Jesus did in eternal glory, but more akin to Frankenstein’s monster, patched together from parts that weren’t necessarily so fresh.