Interestingly, the same day that both bills to dump taxpayer dollars into private schools were killed in committee, the following two pieces of legislation were introduced:
|HB 1134
|
make an appropriation benefitting South Dakota.
|HB 1135
|
provide opportunities for South Dakotans.
Does that language seem a little vague? Well, that’s because there is none. These are placeholder bills which serve no purpose but to be amended. I suspect we will see them come back from the dead.
I expect it will be coming back from the dead a little less like Jesus did in eternal glory, but more akin to Frankenstein’s monster, patched together from parts that weren’t necessarily so fresh.
10 thoughts on “School vouchers to come back from the dead already? 2 placeholder bills on deck.”
This is just stupid politics. Shame on you.
Where do you get the false information about dumping taxpayers dollars into private schools? You must have read the garbage hype from the teachers union propaganda concerning vouchers. Maybe you should be answering the reasons our public schools have a diminished accountability for education. The trail of the money in the traditional public school system is unaccountable especially when I get a property tax increase of 43% over the previous year which the majority of it going to the school district. If I don’t have choice about the excessive taxation, I will have a choice where my student will be educated by the voucher system.
Which school district do you belong to? I find your claims difficult to believe. Have you attended school board members? Visited with school board members? How about arrange to visit with the school district business manager? What I have experienced after being a regular attendee of school board meetings is that they strive for excellence and go out of their way to be accessible and transparent. Same with the business manager.
Unfortunately what has happened is that the few not all who trash public schools go off of rumors, social media special interest groups like Moms for Liberty or some lazy candidate for office/legislator that makes things up verses doing the hard work. The tragedy is that well meaning parents fall for it and never take the time to substantiate the disparaging claims. Once they do they often find the truth and become invested themselves in “Their” school district which results in good outcomes and improvements for everyone!
Btw! I am a private school graduate that donated to the private school to help with scholarships and operating costs(Private money for private schools/Public money for public schools) At the same time I volunteered for our public school ballot initiative to improve the school which in the long run saved taxpayers money and increased security.
public school board meetings*
Touche!
Great response
When a bills purpose is to give taxpayer dollars to people specifically for private school tuition, that is dumping taxpayer money into private schools.
At 78 years old, I find it a bit unlikely you have any students.
Hansen and his cohort Odenbach got kicked to the curb on HB1020
Reaping what was sown.
Didn’t Odenbach throw a fit over HB1140 last year because it was brought with a placeholder bill? Just like these two? Seems like a “rules for them but not for me” situation.
Those bills get introduced every year. It is always the Majority Leaders in each house that introduce placeholders to be prepared for whatever might come together after bill intro deadlines. A lot of years they killed/pulled because they’re not needed, but this has become standard practice. That’s not to say these won’t be used for school choice bills, but we shouldn’t jump to conclusions…