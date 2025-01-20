SD Legislative Update from District 17 State Sen. Sydney Davis – Week 1

Greetings, and welcome to the historic 100th session of the South Dakota Legislature! It’s been an exciting ﬁrst week ﬁlled with important events, including the Governor’s State of the State address, the State of the Judiciary address delivered by Chief Justice Steven Jensen of the South Dakota Supreme Court, and the State of the Tribes address given by J. Garrett Renville, chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate. These speeches help set policy goals for key members of our South Dakota community and provide a strong starting point for the legislature as we begin evaluating the State’s priorities.

The Governor’s State of the State Address was extra special this year because it was Governor Kristi Noem’s ﬁnal address. She is expected to be conﬁrmed as the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Once that happens, she will step down, and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden will become our new Governor. One of his ﬁrst jobs will be to choose a new Lt. Governor. This is an important moment because it’s the ﬁrst time this kind of change has happened while the legislature is in session. The Lt. Governor plays a key role by leading the State Senate and helping connect the Governor’s Ofﬁce with lawmakers. This teamwork is essential for solving problems and creating the best future for South Dakota.

The legislature also met in joint session for the State of Judiciary and the State of the Tribes.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jensen shared with the legislature how the courts uphold our freedoms and protect citizens from governmental overreach. Justice Jensen encouraged the legislature to consider continued support of a statewide system for indigent defense to ensure equal access to justice.

During his address on the State of the Tribes, Chairman Renville shared that tribal leaders are seeking a fresh start with the State. While they acknowledge there will be disagreements, they would like to collaborate whenever possible. Many tribes have appreciated the Tribal Relations Committee’s efforts to improve communication. Additionally, they value the State’s support in training tribal police. With federal funding stretched thin, seven of the nine tribes currently have three or fewer ofﬁcers patrolling their entire reservations, making this assistance especially critical.

With a busy session calendar, the most detailed policy work occurs in committees. This year, I’m serving on three: Health and Human Services as Vice Chair, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Taxation. When bills are introduced in the House or Senate, they are sent to the committee that handles their speciﬁc topic.

This past week, the Health and Human Services committees received updates from several departments, including the Department of Social Services (DSS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Department of Health (DOH). In the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, we already heard an update from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). One especially interesting point was their focus on increasing international trade to create more markets for South Dakota farmers and ranchers. In the Taxation Committee, we’re set to receive updates from the Department of Revenue (DOR).

On Wednesday, during Children’s Day at the Capitol, I met with students from the USD School of Health Sciences. It was great to see how interested they were in healthcare and advocacy. We talked about how healthcare professionals can help make important policies and how our state government allows everyone’s voice to be heard. Their questions and excitement were a great reminder of how important it is to work with future leaders.

The Legislative Research Council offers a free MyLRC+ account to stay informed during the session. With it, you can track committees, bills, and legislators and receive email updates. Sign up today at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/ .

Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Senator. If you have any questions or concerns, please email me at [email protected]. You can also call or text me at 605-770-7029 to share your thoughts.