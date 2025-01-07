SD News Watch notes Dusty Johnson leading in poll for Governor by 8 points, AG Jackley, & Lt. Gov Rhoden assembling their teams.

SD News Watch had a story in the last day or so about politics in 2025, but the more interesting items were buried in the article, noting that Attorney General Marty Jackley is working to position himself, including outreach to President Trump’s team:

Jackley, who saw Noem run to the right in defeating him for the 2018 gubernatorial nomination, is determined to better position himself this time. He has assembled volunteer campaign staff for whether he runs for governor or attorney general in 2026, showcasing hardline stances against illegal immigration, abortion and gun control.

It points out the current state of the race for Governor, with a poll by Axis Research showing Congressman Dusty Johnson leading by around 8 points:

The congressman shared with top supporters an internal poll from Axis Research that showed him at 31% among 306 “known Republican primary voters” in South Dakota from Nov. 10-12, compared to 22% for Jackley, 10% for Rhoden and 7% for former state legislator and U.S. House candidate Taffy Howard. The poll showed 31% as undecided, with a margin of error of 5.6 percentage points.

It also notes that Lt. Governor Rhoden has assembled a kitchen cabinet to assist him with his race, including at least two who have been mentioned as possible Lt. Gov choices in their own right:

The Union Center resident has assembled a “kitchen cabinet” to prepare for his new role. That group of close advisers includes Steve Westra, former commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development; Board of Regents president and former state legislator Tim Rave; and Sioux Falls lawyer and lobbyist Matt McCaulley.

Read all of that in the same article.

All of the major players appear to be assembling their teams.. And it is looking more and more like it’s game on in the 2026 race for Governor!