SD News watch teases 2026 election with poll questions on Marty Jackley & Dusty Johnson, but what about Larry Rhoden?

SD News Watch has an interesting story out today on what may be in store for the 2026 elections. But.. they’re leaving out 1/3 of the story as they have nothing on the man who will likely start off the race as the next Governor.

First off – on Dusty Johnson:

“Let’s never forget that this country was not built on anger and fear,” said the fourth-term congressman. “This country was built on courage and imagination and optimism and freedom.” Powerful words from a 48-year-old Pierre native who is amassing funds and political support to take the next step in his career and run for South Dakota governor in 2026.

Read that here.

Johnson has high favorability and low unfavorability as does the other man likely to get into race:

The News Watch poll showed that 24% of respondents didn’t recognize his name, despite the fact that the former U.S. attorney has twice served as attorney general and ran for governor in 2018, losing in the Republican primary to Noem. Jackley’s favorability was 42%, but 40% were neutral and just 13% unfavorable, meaning he has room to grow as the 2026 election cycle takes shape. Jackley’s strident stances on border control, abortion bans and gun ownership could be a precursor to running to the right of Johnson in a gubernatorial primary, much like Noem did to Jackley in 2018.

Read that here as well.

The article cites a belief that Marty is going to tack to the right, although it remains to be seen that he’s running differently than he has in the past, as Marty certainly would not be considered liberal.

The Attorney General has been actively courting backers, and as I’ve been told, he’s spending time at Mar-a-lago in recent days likely talking to Team Trump to back his effort for Governor over that of Dusty Johnson. However, Dusty Johnson has a strong collaborative relationship with Governor Noem.

But with those factors in play, the story i already out of date at the time of publication as it doesn’t touch on the Larry Rhoden factor – which might be one of the most important considerations of all in the Dusty/Marty matchup. Larry obviously has the closest relationship of all with Governor Noem, at the same time he may be more in line with the further right voters than Marty.

If the poll was to be taken again in 6 months assuming the Noem appointment moves forward, who knows how this playing field looks?

Stay tuned. With the paint barely dry on the 2024 election, 2026 has already begun.