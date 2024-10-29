SDGOP smacks District 30 Senate Dem Candidate “Comrade Swanson” and his leftist agenda

The SDGOP pulled no punches in going after one of the leftmost candidates running for office this year in a postcard that hit mailboxes last week:

The party hits him on his campaign agenda of “To expose the ruling party’s corruption, to enhance worker rights: raise minimum wage to $20/hr, no more right to work.” Hyperbole, perhaps? Well, the problem for Swanson is that it’s not puffery, and actually direct quotes that SWANSON SUBMITTED HIMSELF ANSWERING BALLOTPEDIA’s 2022 SURVEY when he ran the last time:

You can read what Comrade Swanson is laying down here.

Most people subscribe to the adage that if it walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck..

Well, for Swanson, if you spout propaganda like Karl Marx and Vladmir Lenin, and you campaign on the issues of Marx and Lenin, some might just view you as being a socialist.

That might be tough for a lot of the residents of District 30 to swallow. Especially in deep-red District 30. (But not the type of red we’re thinking when we read what Swanson wants to bring to Pierre.)