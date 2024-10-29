The SDGOP pulled no punches in going after one of the leftmost candidates running for office this year in a postcard that hit mailboxes last week:
The party hits him on his campaign agenda of “To expose the ruling party’s corruption, to enhance worker rights: raise minimum wage to $20/hr, no more right to work.” Hyperbole, perhaps? Well, the problem for Swanson is that it’s not puffery, and actually direct quotes that SWANSON SUBMITTED HIMSELF ANSWERING BALLOTPEDIA’s 2022 SURVEY when he ran the last time:
You can read what Comrade Swanson is laying down here.
Most people subscribe to the adage that if it walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck..
Well, for Swanson, if you spout propaganda like Karl Marx and Vladmir Lenin, and you campaign on the issues of Marx and Lenin, some might just view you as being a socialist.
That might be tough for a lot of the residents of District 30 to swallow. Especially in deep-red District 30. (But not the type of red we’re thinking when we read what Swanson wants to bring to Pierre.)
7 thoughts on “SDGOP smacks District 30 Senate Dem Candidate “Comrade Swanson” and his leftist agenda”
I can see the SDGOP putting this out. What I am wondering is why the Fall River, Custer, and Pennington county GOP are silent. Maybe spending too much on office expenses? Just wondering.
Probably the JFM legal defense fund.
Let’s see, exposing corruption, enhancing worker rights, raising the minimum wage, getting rid of “right to work”, and letting women make their own healthcare decisions is bad? And this is coming from the party that over ruled an anti corruption ballot measure passed by the people of South Dakota? SD republicans should be ashamed and embarrassed. Looks to me that Brett’s the good guy in this scenario. Dumb move republicans.
Republicans absolutely do not want any inquiries into corruption. They don’t want people to remember that they’ve ignored the will of South Dakota voters multiple times. They don’t want people to realize that they have produced an 7nhealthy tax system. It looks to me like Mr. Swanson is advocating for good government.
Wiik should spend his time smacking county GOPs in the mouth. At what point does he shoulder blame for what is happening to the party?
The only District 30 support for Comrade Vladimir Xi Swanson will likely originate from the butt-hurt Fall River JFM mourners. I don’t even think any Dems would vote for this cockwomble.
I find that a “cockwomble” may be defined as a “slow witted person”. Whatever one may think of Bret (just one ‘T’) and his positions, “slow witted person” is far from the mark. Not sure about Randazzo.