The South Dakota Polling Project (a.k.a the SDSU poll) is in the field right now through October 6 taking the measure on a number of election related questions.
The focus of the poll is mainly on the issue of abortion with 6 specific questions, and a few on vaccination, but also hits on Constitutional Amendments and Initiated Measures. Interestingly, it does not ask about RL21. They’re also asking about Dusty Johnson’s race, as well as asking favorability ratings on a number of topics.
We’ll hear about how it turned out later in the election.
One thought on “SDSU Poll in the field right now”
We aren’t going to find out anything. The SDSU political science department has less understanding of politics than your average middle school student, and that’s generous. They also don’t release any breakdowns of how the polling is done or the questions they ask. The questions they ask are sometimes irrelevant to the conclusions they find. If they asked do you have a cat, their conclusion would be Republicans want to outlaw cat ownership.