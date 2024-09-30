SDSU Poll in the field right now

The South Dakota Polling Project (a.k.a the SDSU poll) is in the field right now through October 6 taking the measure on a number of election related questions.

The focus of the poll is mainly on the issue of abortion with 6 specific questions, and a few on vaccination, but also hits on Constitutional Amendments and Initiated Measures. Interestingly, it does not ask about RL21. They’re also asking about Dusty Johnson’s race, as well as asking favorability ratings on a number of topics.

We’ll hear about how it turned out later in the election.