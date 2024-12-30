Sen. Erin Tobin: SD struggling to recruit OB/GYN care as Winner Regional Health shuts down Labor & Delivery services

From Twitter, outgoing State Senator Erin Tobin who had previously been an advocate for unsuccessful efforts to bring exceptions to South Dakota’s total abortion ban in cases involving the health of the mother is pointing out today that Winner South Dakota will no longer offer labor and delivery services at Winner Regional Health:

Should this become a trend, the lack of OB/GYN care in rural settings should draw our lawmakers’ attention, as our state’s infant mortality rates are increasing and seems to be skyrocketing among Native Americans, having more than doubled in that population group since mortality hit a low in 2017:

From SD Department of Health, Infant Mortality in SD,

https://doh.sd.gov/media/mr4otnoy/infantmortality_1pager_2024.pdf

Add a lack of medical services to a lack of child care, lack of jobs, declining schools, and the other things that negatively impact rural South Dakota communities.