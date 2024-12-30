From Twitter, outgoing State Senator Erin Tobin who had previously been an advocate for unsuccessful efforts to bring exceptions to South Dakota’s total abortion ban in cases involving the health of the mother is pointing out today that Winner South Dakota will no longer offer labor and delivery services at Winner Regional Health:
Should this become a trend, the lack of OB/GYN care in rural settings should draw our lawmakers’ attention, as our state’s infant mortality rates are increasing and seems to be skyrocketing among Native Americans, having more than doubled in that population group since mortality hit a low in 2017:
Add a lack of medical services to a lack of child care, lack of jobs, declining schools, and the other things that negatively impact rural South Dakota communities.
3 thoughts on “Sen. Erin Tobin: SD struggling to recruit OB/GYN care as Winner Regional Health shuts down Labor & Delivery services”
We are among the top five states people are leaving. The tax burden is on homeowners in town, and they use the tax to enforce the country people’s delusions on everyone. I’m not surprised.
Well we are talking about physician recruitment here. A physician’s biggest burden is income tax and here in SD we don’t have one. This would allow a physician to keep around 7% of their income in their pocket here.
However, maybe physician recruitment has a little to do with 1. The strictest regulations on pregnancy care in the whole nation 2. A whacky legislature that will not even compromise with ACOG to talk about their concerns about women carrying babies and how to address those without being thrown in prison 3. A part of the Republican Party that is so out of touch that they would like to get rid of basic immunization requirements catapulting our state back into a measles epidemic PLUS charge a medical provider with a misdemeanor if they do recommend vaccines (Qualm 2019 – who is now running for the GOP chair).
If I was a resident doctor, especially an OBGYN, I may decide to take that 7% hit on my income tax and go practice where I won’t be thrown in prison.
Whelp, we’re primed this session to double down on gutting rural schools and continue doing nothing for child care, elder care, and stemming the outflow of all the obgyns.
#winning