Senator John Thune announces Jackie Barber, Onida, SD native to be Secretary of the Senate

December 5, 2024 – WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today announced that Jennifer Hemingway will serve as Senate Sergeant at Arms and Jackie Barber will serve as Secretary of the Senate in the 119th Congress.

“Jennifer and Jackie are two immensely qualified professionals who will be crucial to the Senate functioning day in and day out,” said Thune. “These are often thankless jobs, so allow me to express my gratitude on behalf of the American people for their willingness to serve the Senate and the nation.”

As the chief law enforcement officer of the Senate, the Sergeant at Arms is charged with maintaining security in the Capitol and all Senate buildings, as well as protection of the members themselves. More information on the Senate Sergeant at Arms office is available here.

The Secretary of the Senate is responsible for an extensive array of offices and services essential to the day-to-day operations of the U.S. Senate. The secretary keeps the legislative records of the Senate, including minutes of proceedings, calendars of business, debates, nominations, bills, and amendments. More information on the Secretary of the Senate office is available here.

Barber, a native of Onida, SD is a USD graduate, and received her JD from the USD School of Law in 2006.

Barber has been the staff Director for the Senate Rules and Administration Committee (July 2023-), and had previously served as chief counsel for the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, the Senate Ag subcommittee on Nutrition & Forestry, as well as Chief Counsel to the House Ag Committee.

