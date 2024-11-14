Senator John Thune: Our Work Begins Today

Thune: Our Work Begins Today

“I look forward to working with my Republican colleagues here in the Senate and with President Trump and Vice President Vance to build a strong and prosperous America and a bright new dawn for the American people.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed how the Senate will deliver on the mandate the American people have given President-elect Trump and the new Republican Congress to secure the border, grow the economy, and restore American strength.