Senator John Thune’s weekly column: Every Veteran Has A Story to Tell

Every Veteran Has A Story to Tell

By Sen. John Thune

Generations of Americans have stood up and answered the call of duty to defend our nation. They and their families have made great sacrifices to keep us safe and to defend the freedoms we hold dear. This month, we celebrate Veterans Day as well as Military Family Appreciation Month. These celebrations are a chance to honor those who have served and reflect on what their service has meant for our country.

South Dakota boasts a rich heritage of military service. Many families have a connection to somebody who has served, and thousands of veterans call South Dakota home. Every veteran has a story to tell.

For me, I heard those stories at home. My dad, Harold, joined the Navy in 1942. He flew F6F Hellcats off the U.S.S. Intrepid in World War II, participating in multiple missions in the battle for the Pacific. A number of years ago, I had the chance to interview my dad for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. He was a distinguished pilot in his own right, but during our interview he kept turning the conversation to those he served with, men like Cecil Harris, the Navy flying ace from Cresbard, South Dakota, and others in his squadron. Like many of his generation, it just wasn’t in him to boast about himself.

I also had two uncles who served in World War II. My Uncle Gil on my dad’s side was aboard the U.S.S. Boggs at sea off the coast of Hawaii when Pearl Harbor was attacked. My mom’s brother, Les Bodine, enlisted in the Marine Corps and served on an underwater demolition team, a precursor to the Navy SEALs, performing dangerous missions in the Pacific Theater. He would serve for more than two decades, including during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

As a senator for South Dakota, I have the privilege of meeting many of the veterans in our state. Throughout the year, several Honor Flights bring South Dakotans to see the memorials dedicated to their service in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. It’s humbling to meet them and hear their stories and what the monuments mean to them.

I also have the honor of presenting veterans and their families with the medals they earned in the Armed Forces. Just recently, I presented Vietnam War medals to the family of Percy Good Eagle in a ceremony at McLaughlin High School. It’s always inspiring to see the community gather to honor a South Dakotans’ service to our country.

There’s no shortage of stories, every veteran has one. In South Dakota, and around the country, heroes walk among us. I hope you will take the opportunity this month to learn a veteran’s story. You’re likely to be inspired.

###