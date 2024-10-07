Senator Randy Deibert gets to relive his primary election again and again as his opponent keeps filing goofy election truther lawsuits. 

From the courtroom, Senator Randy Deibert apparently gets to relive his primary election again and again as his opponent keeps filing goofy election truther lawsuits.

Crowley v Deibert DISMISSED by Pat Powers on Scribd

You know what you’re in for when the first line in the decision from the court reads “This case is the fourth of five filed by Kate Crowley Johnson, in relation to her unsuccessful candidacy in the June 4, 2024, Republican Party primary for South Dakota Senate District 31. All five cases are premised, at least in part, on Crowley Johnson’s concerns with the automatic tabulating systems used by Lawrence County during the primary election..”

The court decision predictably closes on a note of “the only allegations Crowley Johnson has raised which could be construed as voting irregularities are observations that she received similar support across multiple precincts” Which goes to show you that there’s always a few people who make bad decisions in every precinct.. but that does not mean there is a conspiracy.

…why am I moving to D31, again..? For my wife’s employment. Yes, that’s it. Definitely not for the political scene.