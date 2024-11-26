Senator Sydney Davis to Receive CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award

20 up-and-coming elected and appointed state officials to be awarded at the 2024 CSG National Conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 20, 2024) — The Council of State Governments has selected Senator Sydney Davis as one of 20 recipients to receive the 2024 CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award. This year’s class, representing U.S. 16 states and territories across all four CSG regions, is composed of esteemed and accomplished public servants whose hard work and dedication to public service is exhibited through service to their communities.

“I am truly honored to be recognized for leadership on behalf of my district and state. This acknowledgment demonstrates the importance of collaboration, hard work, and the power of public service to create meaningful change. I share this recognition with my family, mentors, and the incredible community I am privileged to serve. It inspires me to continue working tirelessly for a better future for South Dakota and beyond,” said Senator Sydney Davis. “One of the things I’m most proud of as a legislator is that many of the bills and ideas I’ve brought to Pierre originated directly from conversations with friends and neighbors back home. That means so much to me because that’s exactly how our process should work. It should reflect the voices of the people—bringing forward their questions, concerns, and ideas for solutions. I’ve been honored to help turn those ideas into meaningful policy.”

CSG annually welcomes outstanding leaders to join the 20 Under 40 community who exemplify a commitment to bipartisan and innovative solutions. While politically and personally diverse, the 2024 class is united in their pursuit of advancing the common good.

Senator Sydney Davis was elected to represent District 17 in 2020, where she has been a champion for her constituents and a dedicated voice for rural South Dakota. As the prime sponsor, she has successfully guided 16 bills to final passage and co-sponsored 77 bills signed into law, addressing critical issues like health care, workforce development, and small business support. A lifelong South Dakotan, Senator Davis brings a passion for community, a commitment to common-sense solutions, and a collaborative approach to leadership that delivers real results for the people she serves.

“As these exceptional leaders step forward to shape the future of their states, they embody the values that drive our work at The Council of State Governments — civility, collaboration and innovation,” said David Adkins, CSG executive director/CEO. “The 2024 CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recipients represent the best of public service, demonstrating that leadership knows no age. Their achievements inspire confidence in the promise of state government to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

“Recipients of the CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award showcase the incredible influence young leaders are having across the country to make meaningful impact in their states,” said Lorna Patches, CSG director of leadership development. “We look forward to having the opportunity to feature their achievements and celebrate their success during our annual national conference in December.”

The CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award was launched in 2020, inspired by the vision of New Hampshire Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, a devoted public servant of more than 50 years. As the 2019 CSG National Chair, D’Allesandro recognized a need for CSG to foster engagement with younger state leaders. Thanks to his efforts, the talents of 100 emerging elected and appointed state officials have since been recognized.

“The young leaders recognized with the award are a diverse group of change makers whose passion for public service matches the enthusiasm Sen. D’Allesandro has brought to his many public service roles,” Adkins said. “Coach Lou’s legacy looms large in the New Hampshire Capitol and his dedication to serve others is embodied in the recipients of the award he inspired.”

CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recipients are selected from a competitive pool of applicants based on their bipartisan work, leadership and work within a specific policy area. Award nominees have demonstrated excellence in one or more of the following areas:

Ability to engage officials across party, departments, branch and/or state lines in meaningful ways to advance the common good for their state/territory.

Provide exceptional leadership to a state project, committee, chamber, commission or special

Serve as a champion of change and seek to enhance the lives of all constituents within a specific policy area.

In addition to being an elected or appointed state official from a U.S. state or territory, nominees must be age 40 or younger on Dec. 31 of the year in which they are selected.

Recipients of the 2024 CSG Under 40 Leadership Award will be recognized at the CSG National Conference, Dec. 4-7, in New Orleans.

To learn more about the CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award, visit web.csg.org/20-40 . Applications will reopen in spring 2025 for next year’s class of award recipients.

About The Council of State Governments

The Council of State Governments is our nation’s only organization serving all three branches of state government. CSG is a region-based forum that fosters the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy. This offers unparalleled regional, national and international opportunities to network, develop leaders, collaborate and create problem-solving partnerships.

For more information about The Council of State Governments, visit csg.org .

