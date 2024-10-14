Senator Thune pushes for 60 minutes to release full Kamala Harris Interview

US Senator John Thune is taking on the CBS News monolith, and noting that they should be honest with the American people in the interview with Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris that they promoted to the world:

Controversy erupted after “60 Minutes” published remarks from Harris in a promotional video of her interview with the show that did not match what she stated when the interview aired.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-ND) told The Daily Wire: “If the Harris campaign stands by all of the vice president’s comments, then I’m not sure why they wouldn’t support releasing the full interview.”

“In fact, their refusal to join these calls only raises more questions,” he added.