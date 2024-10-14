US Senator John Thune is taking on the CBS News monolith, and noting that they should be honest with the American people in the interview with Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris that they promoted to the world:
Controversy erupted after “60 Minutes” published remarks from Harris in a promotional video of her interview with the show that did not match what she stated when the interview aired.
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-ND) told The Daily Wire: “If the Harris campaign stands by all of the vice president’s comments, then I’m not sure why they wouldn’t support releasing the full interview.”
“In fact, their refusal to join these calls only raises more questions,” he added.
Read the entire story here on the Daily Wire.
CBS News should release the tapes.
4 thoughts on “Senator Thune pushes for 60 minutes to release full Kamala Harris Interview”
fishing expedition smokescreen dissembling look-away-from-our-nutjob-candidate bs. the major problem republicans really have with vp harris is her good clear message, clear aims and abilities, and her widespread appeal. this list is a list of things trump greatly lacks. we’re about to see the boat anchor drag trump gives to the gop in this election. hope that election-dump / supreme court – u.s. house hail-mary that trump needs, works out for you all. i don’t know how that one helps the downballot races.
All I know is:
1) Trump is outpolling all the GOP swing state Senate candidates and the Democrat Senate candidates are outpolling Harris.
2) All the swing Senate GOP candidates are appearing with Trump while none of the Dem Senate will appear with Harris.
You people are going to really melt down on Election Night.
LMFAO. How about Thune insist that Trump sit for the fact checked 60 Minutes interview that he initially agreed to — just like every other presidential candidate for the past 50 years– and THEN insist that the full interview for BOTH candidates be released? Give us an effing break, Senator.
Oh and while you’re at it, how about insisting that Trump release his medical records — just like every other presidential candidate for the past 50 years? Maybe those bone spurs have healed up by now and everything’s perfect? Isn’t it amazing that the rules of the road and laws of the land always apply to Harris and all the rest of us, but they NEVER apply to Trump?
Trump is quite a guy, isn’t he? He has NEVER lost an election, a golf match or any other contest that he has ever entered. A lot like his dear friend Putin. What an incredible role model for Toby Doeden, Mark “Black Nazi” Robinson, Leah Anderson, et al, PLUS all of your children and grandchildren. Cheers to you, Senator.
You forgot to mention release of tax returns and maybe that health plan he keeps saying is under development