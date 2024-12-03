Senator Thune: Senate will continue to probe Biden Corruption, despite Presidential Pardon

South Dakota Senator and Senate Majority Leader John Thune is on record noting that the US Senate will continue to probe corruption involving the Biden family, despite President Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden this week:

“President Biden repeatedly lied to the American people,” Thune said in an exclusive statement to The Daily Wire. “His ‘full and unconditional’ pardon for his son, which covers time when President Biden was a private citizen, raises further questions about the extent of Hunter Biden’s crimes.”

“This pardon, and the repeated lies the president and his administration told about it, will be a shameful bookend to President Biden’s tenure in office, and I would be supportive of Congress continuing to look into allegations of corrupt behavior,” he added.