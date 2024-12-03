South Dakota Senator and Senate Majority Leader John Thune is on record noting that the US Senate will continue to probe corruption involving the Biden family, despite President Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden this week:
“President Biden repeatedly lied to the American people,” Thune said in an exclusive statement to The Daily Wire. “His ‘full and unconditional’ pardon for his son, which covers time when President Biden was a private citizen, raises further questions about the extent of Hunter Biden’s crimes.”
“This pardon, and the repeated lies the president and his administration told about it, will be a shameful bookend to President Biden’s tenure in office, and I would be supportive of Congress continuing to look into allegations of corrupt behavior,” he added.
2 thoughts on “Senator Thune: Senate will continue to probe Biden Corruption, despite Presidential Pardon”
Do we have courts to look at this stuff and a congress to get this country on the right track. We have wasted how many years investigating pliticians. Is this proff that most if not all politicians are corrupt? Come Senator, be better than this on your watch.
Thune is a stud.
For no less a reason do we need to know if Biden was corrupt than our national security (Ukraine and China).