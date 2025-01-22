Senators Perry & Pischke doing their master’s bidding, opposing Senate Bill 12, and trying to retain the unlimited donation loophole after their major donor’s opposition

Senate Bill 12 was just heard in Senate State Affairs committee, and there was a core group of opponents who stood hard against fixing the loophole for wealthy donors, where someone say, such as George Soros, has a loophole where they don’t have to follow South Dakota’s campaign finance law and can loan a campaign committee unlimited funds such as $50,000, $100,000 or even a million dollars.

Senators Carl Perry, Tom Pischke, and Kevin Jensen were the opponents on the Senate State Affairs Committee to the campaign finance reform measure proposed by Senator Michael Rohl, with the rest of the committee voting “Do Pass,” after Carl Perry’s effort to submarine the measure.

Why would Sleepy Carl be so firmly against campaign finance reform? Well, I seem to recall Toby “Dumpster-Fire” Doeden‘s Dakota First Action PAC being very loud against the measure:

I also seem to recall that there’s a bit of a relationship there.

Well no wonder why this core group opposed it. They’re all the endorsed candidates of the South Dakota version of George Soros who has made no bones about using nearly unlimited funds to buy as many elections as he can, with Tom and Carl as the beneficiaries of his unlimited loan-ability. (We’ll know if there’s more when the year-end reports are filed).

As noted earlier, he even has a lobbyist in Pierre to oppose anti-corruption election laws, giving Senator Perry crib notes on how he’s supposed to vote:

Thankfully, there were enough politicians who don’t owe Toby Doeden or his Political Action Committee any favor$ for buying mail pieces, billboards or text messages for them, that the measure sailed out of House State Affairs committee to the Senate floor.

But I’m sure Toby and his lackey will keep the pressure on to keep the loophole for the wealthy open to dump unlimited hundreds of thousands into state legislative campaigns.

Stay tuned.