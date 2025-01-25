Senators Thune, Rounds and others offer congratulations to outgoing Governor Noem

There are so many congratulations being offered today to Kristi Noem for her confirmation to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, it’s hard to keep up with them all, but I will try to flag a few of them for you:

Congratulations to fellow South Dakotan @KristiNoem on being confirmed as secretary of Homeland Security. I know she’s ready to get to work for President Trump and the American people. pic.twitter.com/zH2NqoldEG — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) January 25, 2025

South Dakota is punching above its weight, a true testament to our people. Best wishes to Kristi Noem in her new role as Secretary of Homeland Security. pic.twitter.com/CktiRaSm9R — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) January 25, 2025

.@KristiNoem has been a great friend to Sioux Falls and to me personally. I wish her all the best as she leads the Department of Homeland Security in the important work that lies ahead for our country. pic.twitter.com/yaQEpVx6Os — Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) January 25, 2025

🇺🇸@KristiNoem‘s confirmation as Secretary of Homeland Security underscores President Trump’s commitment to strengthening our nation’s security. America is BACK. pic.twitter.com/1vret7C9sM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2025

Kristi Noem is going to be an INCREDIBLE leader for our DHS. After four years of the WORST Secretary in American history, she’s got plenty of work cut out for her… but I’ve got no doubt she will quickly turn the situation around. I’m excited to work with her in making our… pic.twitter.com/QyFUAM2rNk — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 25, 2025