Sent a note this AM to our Senators, hoping that they will reject RFK Jr. as HHS nominee. He is awful.

Took a moment this AM to add my voice to those asking that the Senate reject the nomination of RFK, Jr. Why? He is not a good guy when it comes to health care policy:

Kennedy, who founded an anti-vaccine nonprofit and grew into one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world — a crusade from which he and associated groups have made millions of dollars — has prominently advanced a false contention that vaccines cause autism.

“I do believe that autism comes from vaccines,” Kennedy asserted to Fox News in 2023.

He went on to say that his position was misunderstood; he just wants to test the science behind them. But it’s Kennedy who rejects the science in front of him, critics say.

“Are we [also] reviewing the question about whether the Earth is flat? This is settled science,” said Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., who previously worked as a pediatrician.

and..

“I bet you’ve never met anybody with full-blown autism your age,” Kennedy told podcaster Joe Rogan in 2023, launching into a script he often uses in public appearances. “You know, head-banging, football helmet on, nontoilet trained, nonverbal. I mean, I’ve never met anybody like that at my age, but in my kids’ age now, one in every 34 kids has autism. And half of those are full blown.”