Should SDGOP Chairman be “No experience necessary?” Another wannabee sends out profile.

Another one of the “not ready for prime time” GOP chair hopefuls sent out a profile this afternoon to Republican County officials, seeking their favor.

Former Hand Co. GOP Chairman Jim Eschenbaum sent out his plea for the Central Committee’s consideration of his candidacy, letting everyone know that he was the county chair for around 6 months before resigning, and that if he’s made chairman he will be against elected (officials) running the things, and there will be a scorecard showing how candidates follow the platform.

In part…

I believe that one way to facilitate smooth operations of the party, regain trust from the body, and support the involvement of as many Republicans as possible; is to have regularly scheduled State Central Committee meetings as outlined in our bylaws. We should discuss choosing a designated Saturday for two (2) given months of the year. and.. Having too many elected running the party is equivalent to having the fox guarding the hen house. The image of the party that I will strive for is one that invites all conservatives who adhere to the US Constitution, State Constitution, and party platform, to participate and have a voice. — I would like to put together a committee to create a Conservative scorecard. We have a U.S. Constitution and a State Constitution that every elected swears an oath to. We also have a platform along with the Constitutions that should be guiding our elected Republicans how to vote. A scorecard would inform Republican voters Statewide about who is aligning with, and protecting our Constitutional Rights and Freedoms, and who isn’t. There is no reason to keep electing politicians who don’t follow their oath and the platform. and.. As I have previously stated, I am running for the position of Chairman because I believe that a well-led and highly functioning South Dakota GOP will benefit all Republicans across our state. You have my word that I will never sell out to money, favors, or deeds.

Well, it’s a good thing Jim Eschenbaum will never sell out to money (or grammar) because aside from setting a date for meetings, banning ‘too many’ elected officials from running the party and doing scorecards, he apparently has no plans on how to raise the funds to actually run the organization going into 2026.

This SDGOP Chairman contest is just painful to watch.

Come the next election, there’s just going to be too many of us who sound like we’re old men in the coffee shop going “remember when the South Dakota Republican Party was a functioning organization?”