Sioux Falls City Councilor says people hating Sioux Falls less

Sioux Falls City Councilor David Barranco is telling KELOland to day that he’s noticed that people are hating on Sioux Falls less:

After traveling across the state for the past two years, Sioux Falls council member David Barranco said he starting to see the anti-Sioux Falls bias starting to crack. and.. Barranco said during the prior legislative session, lawmakers and others from rural communities were key in the support of some of the city’s legislative priorities. He gave credit to local Sioux Falls lawmakers, but “it must be noted that we prevailed, not despite rural communities’ efforts, but thanks to them.”

That’s good to know. I’m sure with a bit of effort in the new year, we can all find more things to hate about Sioux Falls. 🙂