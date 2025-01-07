(Someone tell D3 Legislators) Trump reveals 20 Billion investment into Midwest Data Centers

Someone tell the District 3 legislators – President Trump announced today that an investor is going to be putting at least $20 Billion into data centers in the midwest.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump reveals $20 billion investment to develop large-scale data centers throughout the Midwest and Sunbelt.

pic.twitter.com/OSpAo0sFSQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2025

Instead of showing up at meetings against data centers, maybe the legislators need to do their job and try to capture some of that investment for our state? Just sayin’