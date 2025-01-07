(Someone tell D3 Legislators) Trump reveals 20 Billion investment into Midwest Data Centers

Someone tell the District 3 legislators – President Trump announced today that an investor is going to be putting at least $20 Billion into data centers in the midwest.
🚨 BREAKING: Trump reveals $20 billion investment to develop large-scale data centers throughout the Midwest and Sunbelt.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2025
Instead of showing up at meetings against data centers, maybe the legislators need to do their job and try to capture some of that investment for our state? Just sayin’
Don’t bother D3 legislators with things this trivial.
They are only concerned about stopping pipelines and other economic development.
Being the annual chief authors of culture war bills and will be pushing taxpayer funded vouchers for church schools. Meanwhile more good paying jobs leave Aberdeen, College closes, companies close down or move and Aberdeen is in decline with poor water quality.
Tell D1,D3 & D23 please.
Moratorium on Data Centers in McCrazy Co.
Anti Growth caucus. 🙄