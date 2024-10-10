Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.

Remembering what Toby Doeden was posting to facebook in January..

This guy wants to represent South Dakota in Congress yet disrespects victims of anti-Semitism. No thank you, @TobyforCongress. Here’s a tweet from Toby Doeden’s recently deleted Twitter account: https://t.co/GFIduGbn5a pic.twitter.com/z4hvap3Pdc — Dan Lederman (@danlederman) January 10, 2024

And who he sought out as his speaker for his recent rally.

Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found. Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.” and.. In the pornographic forums, Robinson revealed his unvarnished thoughts on issues such as race, gender and abortion. Writing in a forum discussing Black Republicans in October 2010, Robinson stated unprovoked: “I’m a Black Nazi!”

Now from this morning, we have the latest:

So, is this for Toby? Or the legislators who went to his rally featuring the self-declared nazi?

If you have to rent out a theater to watch a movie asking yourself if you’re racist after claiming violence against jews is fake, and hosting a rally with a self-declared nazi.. there is probably some self-reflection that needs to take place.

That, and sometimes the jokes decide to write themselves.