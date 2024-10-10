Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.

Remembering what Toby Doeden was posting to facebook in January..
And who he sought out as his speaker for his recent rally.
Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found.
Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.”
and..
In the pornographic forums, Robinson revealed his unvarnished thoughts on issues such as race, gender and abortion.
Writing in a forum discussing Black Republicans in October 2010, Robinson stated unprovoked: “I’m a Black Nazi!”
Now from this morning, we have the latest:
So, is this for Toby? Or the legislators who went to his rally featuring the self-declared nazi?
If you have to rent out a theater to watch a movie asking yourself if you’re racist after claiming violence against jews is fake, and hosting a rally with a self-declared nazi.. there is probably some self-reflection that needs to take place.
That, and sometimes the jokes decide to write themselves.
Cough cough…logo….cough cough
Are Toby and Mark Robinson and the reportedly 150 attendees at Toby’s recent “Victory Gala” in Sioux Falls the future of the Republican Party under Donald Trump’s tutelage? It certainly looks like the ranks of the election deniers and insurrectionists are steadily swelling in SD and across the country. This is the inevitable outcome of party regulars winking, nodding and getting into bed with the devil since he arrived on the political scene in 2010 with his racist birtherism lies about the first African-American president in U.S. history. The first Black president whose most despicably evil deed was to make health care coverage available and affordable to people with pre-existing conditions. Trump has promised a better, cheaper health plan countless times since then, but has yet to produce it.