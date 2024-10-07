South Dakota Legislature takes Rick Weiland to task for lying about IM28 language to media

The leaders of the South Dakota State Legislature have issued a letter today to Initiated Measure 28 sponsor Rick Weiland about mischaracterizations he’s making to the media about the South Dakota Legislative Research Council supposedly approving language he used in the measure – when it couldn’t be farther from fact. In a letter from Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck and Speaker of the House Hugh Bartels:

Letter to Weiland Re IM 28 by Pat Powers on Scribd

In several interactions with the media and public on IM 28, you have attributed your proposed language to being based on LRC recommendations contained in the LRC’s review from December 2, 2022. Most recently, you stated that the “human consumption” language came “on advice from the South Dakota Legislative Research Council.” You have also been quoted in another article stating that same thing. and.. The second reason we are asking you to refrain from stating that the LRC advised you to use the phrase “anything sold for human consumption” is because the LRC did not recommend using that language. In fact, the LRC recommended something entirely different than the language you are sponsoring and that will be on the November ballot.

Not a lot of ambiguity there.

Read the entire letter to make a call for yourself as to the degree of untruth and misinformation contained in the IM28 Ballot Measure advertising.