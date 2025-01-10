South Dakota Secretary of State Monae L. Johnson Announces Re-Election Bid

Pierre, S.D. (Jan. 9, 2025) – South Dakota Secretary of State Monae L. Johnson today announced her intention to seek re-election, aiming to continue her mission of enhancing service, transparency, and security for all South Dakotans.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as your Secretary of State,” Johnson said. “Together, we’ve made significant strides in improving our office, ensuring that South Dakota’s elections remain secure and accurate, and supporting our state’s vibrant business community. There is more work to be done and I am excited to build on the foundation we’ve created.”

Two years into her term as Secretary of State, Johnson brings eight years of prior experience as an employee in the office, making her the most experienced candidate since Chris Nelson, who served as Secretary of State from 2003-2011.

A Legacy of Accomplishment

Since taking office, Secretary Johnson has prioritized customer service, bolstered election security, and increased transparency in South Dakota’s electoral processes. Her tenure has been marked by several significant achievements.

In June 2024, she successfully added New Mexico to the list of states that recognize reciprocity with South Dakota for the enhanced concealed carry permit, effectively protecting South Dakota’s strong Second Amendment heritage.

Johnson spearheaded modernization efforts within the Secretary of State’s office, initiating an upgrade to the voter registration system, which will include a Campaign Finance module to enhance financial transparency in elections. She is also planning to upgrade the current business platform to better serve the business community.

Beyond technology, she has championed voter education through initiatives like the Gladys Pyle Award for Young Voter Registration and the “I VOTED” sticker contest, encouraging civic engagement among students statewide.

Recognizing the evolving challenges of election security, Johnson brought on a dedicated Cybersecurity Analyst in 2023 to safeguard the integrity of South Dakota’s elections and protect the business community from fraud.

Johnson also played a critical role in regional and national collaborations, serving on the Midwest States Election Security Summit and working with Dakota State University and the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office on cybersecurity initiatives.

In a first for South Dakota, Johnson oversaw the county auditor’s implementation of post-election audits to ensure accountability and build public trust, debuting the program during the 2024 primary and general elections. This commitment to transparency reflects her dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards in the electoral process.

Looking to the Future

During her tenure, Johnson has earned national recognition for her leadership, including appointments to the U.S. Global Leadership Committee (USGLC) and the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Governance and Archives Committees. This year, she will serve as Co-Chair of the NASS State Records and Archives Committee.

Her groundbreaking partnership with Dakota Wesleyan University to bring back the state’s quarterly Economic Report in 2024 demonstrates her vision for using data to drive economic growth and empower South Dakota businesses.

With a second term, Johnson plans to build on this momentum by continuing to modernize office systems, enhance voter outreach, and ensure South Dakota’s elections remain secure, transparent, and accurate.

Rooted in South Dakota Values

Johnson was born in Brookings, grew up in Rapid City and now lives in Pierre. Her family remains her greatest source of pride and inspiration. She is a proud mother to six and grandmother to four.

“South Dakota deserves leadership that reflects our shared values of honesty, hard work, family and service,” said Johnson. “I am ready to continue this important mission, ensuring our state’s democracy remains strong and secure for generations to come.”

Elected by the people of South Dakota in 2022, Johnson began her service early when Governor Kristi Noem appointed her to assume the role in December 2022 – a full month early. Since then, she has embraced the responsibilities of the office with dedication and resolve. As she seeks re-election, Johnson remains committed to continuing her work to serve all South Dakotans with integrity and excellence.

For more information, visit monaeforsouthdakota.com.

