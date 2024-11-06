

South Dakotans Reject Pro-Abortion Amendment G

Pierre, S.D. – SBA Pro-Life America this evening released the following statement in response to the pro-life victory over Amendment G in South Dakota.

“The demise of pro-abortion Amendment G is an enormous victory for life,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “When we wake up tomorrow, unborn children will still be protected in the great state of South Dakota thanks to leadership from Sen. John Thune, Rep. Dusty Johnson and Gov. Kristi Noem. Precious boys and girls will live as a result of this vote, and the state will be immensely better off as they grow to fulfill their God-given purposes Voters have rejected placing late-term abortion in the constitution in favor of South Dakota’s life at conception law that protects the lives of women and unborn babies at every point..

“South Dakota is a beacon for how the pro-life movement can win future ballot measure fights. When the pro-life leaders speak up and expose the lies of the abortion industry, life wins.”

