State Democrat PAC attacking Republican candidates has $40k to play with from a Democrat federal PAC

There’s a Political Action Committee that has been running attack ads on Senators Larry Zikmund and Arch Beal that no one really knew much about. But now that they’ve made their campaign finance filing, things are getting clearer.

Starting about a week ago, the Government that Works PAC had ads that have been noticed on Dakota News Now, likely geo-fenced to Sioux Falls.

And nobody really knew anything about it. It’s being run by Dem Activist Zach Nistler, but that was it until today, when we find out that Zach has cash to burn for his attack ads:

Government That Works PAC by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Government that Works PAC has a single source of money. A massive $40,000 donation from the federal WayBackPAC.

Who is the “Way Back PAC?” According to records, it is a decidedly liberal PAC based in Sheridan Wyoming which has almost exclusively donated to Democrat Candidates since inception.

$40,000 from Democrat politicians to run attack ads against Republican candidates is nothing to scoff at. Especially in a year when infighting has crippled fundraising for the GOP to run things like slate mailers, and may things they’ve had to forego due to belt-tightening.

No word on whether anyone else has reported being hit. But keep your eyes peeled, and let me know if you see any more attack ads from the “Government that Works PAC.”