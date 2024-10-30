State Representative Tina Mulally claims over $110,000 in unitemized donations to her legislative campaign. And other tall tales to tell you.

I once caught a fish THIS BIG! I have some great land in Florida to sell you! And State Representative Tina Mulally collected over $110,000 in unitemized contributions for her State Legislative Campaign.

What’s the difference between all of these tall tales? Call me a cynic, call me from Missouri, but I’ll have to see it to believe any of them.

Read her report for yourself:

Tina Mulally claims over 110k in unitemized donations by Pat Powers on Scribd

$3,851 in individual contributions. $2,500 from PAC’s. And the big one..

Those numbers do not seem to match up in any universe. We’re somehow supposed to believe it when Tina Mulally claims $110,420.00 in individual contributions of $100.00 or less…. which would give her somewhere in the neighborhood of 1100 or more individual donors?

Sorry, but I call bullsh*t on this unsupported and ridiculous claim. And unless we don’t look into the ridiculous and unsupported claims made on campaign finance reports, why do we require campaign finance reports of anyone?

Without further information to prove otherwise, at least on the surface, this looks to be a shameful example of the reforms the legislature needs to start with on campaign finance laws.