Incoming Senator John “California” Carley is wasting no time in pushing his über-religious agenda on South Dakota taxpayers, as he is currently seeking co-sponsors on an unfunded mandate to prominently post displays of religious tracts – in this case the ten commandments – in every classroom across South Dakota.
In case you’d like a preview of what’s on the Senator’s
indoctrin.. ahem, agenda:
And that’s as much as my correspondent sent over to me (or at least as much as they could stand.)
It seems that on one hand the hard right wants to strip public schools of taxpayer funds to send it to religious schools. And on the other they want to have public schools spend taxpayer funds on religion.
Seems like we’re going to get a lot of religion this session.
5 thoughts on “State Senator Carley seeking co-sponsors on Senate Bill to display ten commandments in all classrooms”
If the legislature wants to open that door there are a number of other Non-Christian beliefs and followers in South Dakota that will want want their own equal representation in each classroom too. There are many more than what is listed below but that classroom wall will be filled with religious information that can be overwhelming. Do we really want ALL of this in our public school classrooms?
A Witch’s 10 Commandments, renowned Wiccan author Marian Singer uses the ubiquitous biblical rules to frame the 10 tenets witches should live by.
* Thou art God/Goddess
* As Above, so Below; as Within, so Without
* Spirit abides in all things; Names have power
* Maintain an attitude of gratitude
* Honor the ancestors, your elders, teachers, and leaders
* All life is sacred
* All acts of love and pleasure are sacred
* Whatever you send out, returns three fold
* Love is the law; Love under will
* Work for the greatest good, and harm none
The Satanic Temple of South Dakota which the Satanic Temple has SEVEN FUNDAMENTAL TENETS
I
One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.
II
The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.
III
One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.
IV
The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one’s own.
V
Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.
VI
People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one’s best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.
VII
Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.
The 5 Principles and 10 Disciplines of Hinduism https://www.learnreligions.com/principles-and-disciplines-of-hinduism-1770057
Blatantly unconstitutional. What a waste of time and, if it passes, tax payer money when the courts strike it down and when the State has to pay their other sides attorney’s fees. Or will John foot that bill for us?
It not just John “California” Carley but every single legislator that signs on to vote for this should be financially liable so taxpayers are not stuck with the bill.
Elections have consequences. When people who want to spend their time on nonsense like this are elected, everyone loses.
This is just the beginning of ‘will reap what you sow’.