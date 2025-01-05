State Senator Carley seeking co-sponsors on Senate Bill to display ten commandments in all classrooms

Incoming Senator John “California” Carley is wasting no time in pushing his über-religious agenda on South Dakota taxpayers, as he is currently seeking co-sponsors on an unfunded mandate to prominently post displays of religious tracts – in this case the ten commandments – in every classroom across South Dakota.

In case you’d like a preview of what’s on the Senator’s indoctrin.. ahem, agenda:

And that’s as much as my correspondent sent over to me (or at least as much as they could stand.)

It seems that on one hand the hard right wants to strip public schools of taxpayer funds to send it to religious schools. And on the other they want to have public schools spend taxpayer funds on religion.

Seems like we’re going to get a lot of religion this session.