Summit Carbon Solutions Secures North Dakota Pipeline Permit

Critical Milestone Achieved for Carbon Capture and Storage Infrastructure Project

Ames, Iowa [November 15, 2024] – Summit Carbon Solutions is pleased to announce that the North Dakota Public Service Commission has granted it a Route Permit* , a significant milestone in advancing Summit’s CO2 pipeline project. This decision highlights the Commission’s thorough review process and dedication to balancing economic opportunities with stakeholder interests.

“We commend and respect the North Dakota Public Service Commission for their diligence and thoughtful approach in reviewing this project,” said Wade Boeshans, Executive VP of Summit Carbon Solutions. “This decision is a testament to North Dakota’s commitment to fostering innovation while working closely with communities and industries. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with stakeholders across the state to deliver long-term benefits for farmers, energy producers, and local communities.”

Summit Carbon Solutions has worked extensively with North Dakota landowners, community leaders, and other stakeholders and has implemented material changes incorporating their feedback. These efforts have fostered a path forward that aligns with the state’s priorities and supports North Dakota’s leadership in agriculture and energy innovation.

“Summit Carbon Solutions has been amazing to work with, ” said Joshua Seil, a signed landowner along the Bismarck reroute.“They showed up at our home anytime requested of them and have thoroughly explained all issues/concerns we have had. They even offered to move the pipeline within limitations on my land to have the best fit for everyone involved. They listened to my wife and I’s concerns, answered any questions rendered to them, and have been very accommodating throughout this entire process.”

With more than 82% of the easements for the North Dakota route secured, Summit Carbon Solutions remains committed to working collaboratively with affected landowners and communities as the project progresses toward construction and operations. Summit has secured a permit in Iowa for its base scope pipeline route and will apply in South Dakota on November 19. The project aims to support North Dakota’s leadership in energy innovation while opening new markets for low-carbon ethanol and driving economic growth across the region.