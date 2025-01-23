Summit Carbon Solutions Takes Steps to Protect Pipeline Permit Process; asks court to recuse PUC Commissioner Fiegen

Summit Carbon Solutions Takes Steps to Protect Pipeline Permit Process

Ames, Iowa [January 23, 2024] – Summit Carbon Solutions has filed a legal action to ensure a fair and transparent process for the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) review of its pipeline permit. The company is asking the court to prevent Commissioner Kristie Fiegen from participating in the decision. While Summit is confident in its ability to secure the necessary approvals, her involvement risks opening the door to appeals that could delay the project for months or even years, creating unnecessary uncertainty for farmers, ethanol producers, and local communities relying on the project’s success.

Commissioner Fiegen recused herself from Summit’s previous case because the pipeline crosses land owned by her sister-in-law and her sister-in-law’s husband, who received compensation for easement rights. The McCook County land remains part of the route, creating an unavoidable conflict of interest. This conflict could make the permit vulnerable to immediate legal appeals, regardless of the outcome.

“We’ve worked hard to meet the permitting requirements in every state along our route, earning unanimous approvals in Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota,” said Summit Carbon Solutions General Counsel, Jess Vilsack. “We’re committed to keeping the process in South Dakota clear of any issues that could create uncertainty for farmers, ethanol producers, and local communities depending on this project’s success.”

Summit Carbon Solutions is confident in its application and remains committed to working with state officials, landowners, and stakeholders to move the project forward.

