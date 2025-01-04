Summit requests PUC Commissioner Fiegen recusal based on her prior voluntary recusals

After her two prior voluntary recusals due to a conflict of interest for pipelines crossing the land of family members, Summit Carbon Solutions is done waiting for PUC Commissioner Kristi Fiegen to step back from their most recent pipeline application.

The carbon sequestration pipeline company has made a formal request of the PUC for Fiegen’s recusal as a final step prior to going to court against the Public Utilities Commission to litigate against them and ask a court to determine whether there is a conflict, according to South Dakota Searchlight:

In a letter sent Thursday, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions asked Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen to disqualify herself. That would allow the governor to appoint another state official to fill in for Fiegen during the three-member commission’s consideration of the application. and.. “As with your previous decisions,” said the company’s new letter to Fiegen, “the facts and established South Dakota law support a decision that you should step aside.” On Friday, Fiegen responded with a letter to Summit. In its entirety, Fiegen’s letter said, “I am an elected Public Utilities Commissioner and will carry out my duties as such. I do not have a legal conflict. I am sitting on the docket.”

This seems to be just the smoldering coals of something that’s going to burst into a fire for the PUC.