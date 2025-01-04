After her two prior voluntary recusals due to a conflict of interest for pipelines crossing the land of family members, Summit Carbon Solutions is done waiting for PUC Commissioner Kristi Fiegen to step back from their most recent pipeline application.
The carbon sequestration pipeline company has made a formal request of the PUC for Fiegen’s recusal as a final step prior to going to court against the Public Utilities Commission to litigate against them and ask a court to determine whether there is a conflict, according to South Dakota Searchlight:
In a letter sent Thursday, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions asked Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen to disqualify herself. That would allow the governor to appoint another state official to fill in for Fiegen during the three-member commission’s consideration of the application.
and..
“As with your previous decisions,” said the company’s new letter to Fiegen, “the facts and established South Dakota law support a decision that you should step aside.”
On Friday, Fiegen responded with a letter to Summit. In its entirety, Fiegen’s letter said, “I am an elected Public Utilities Commissioner and will carry out my duties as such. I do not have a legal conflict. I am sitting on the docket.”
This seems to be just the smoldering coals of something that’s going to burst into a fire for the PUC.
5 thoughts on “Summit requests PUC Commissioner Fiegen recusal based on her prior voluntary recusals”
She’s absolutely right. She was elected to make decisions, not duck out on the most controversial issue in front on the PUC in 50 years. It’s up to the voters, and the voters only, to decide if they agree with her decision and fire her at the next election if they do not.
Recusal guidelines for elected officials should be a very narrow: the voters must be their ultimate judges.
What nonsense…utter nonsense. Everyone in South Dakota deserves to have impartial decision makers on legal cases. This is a bad look for Fiegen and a bad look for the PUC.
She needs to recuse herself. She has already. Twice. If she doesn’t, it sets up a lengthy appeal from either side after the fact that will end up in front of the Supreme Court. If she refuses and Summit takes her court now, it will end up in front of the Supreme Court and create precedent that isn’t going to help anyone in the future. It would be an extremely selfish decision not to take a step back.
She is either wrong now or she was wrong the first two times. Or she was playing politics the first two times.
Either way, this is not a good look.
One wonders what she promised the delegates last summer at the GOP convention