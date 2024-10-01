Taffy Howard opponent Kehala Two Bulls hosting Billie Sutton at Rapid City fundraising event

From my mailbox, it looks like Dems see a weak link in D34 Senate Candidate Taffy Howard, with former Gubernatorial Candidate Billie Sutton appearing at an event on her opponent’s behalf.

Two Bulls makes bipartisan fundraising bid alongside Sutton, in race against Howard

Rapid City, SD (Oct. 1, 2024) – Billie and Kelsea Sutton will be special guest speakers at an Arrowhead Country Club fundraiser hosted by a bipartisan group for Kehala Two Bulls’ district 34 South Dakota State Senate race against Taffy Howard.

Two Bulls has served 14 years in the world of nonprofits. For the last 8 years she has led the 7th Circuit CASA Program as the Executive Director, advocating for the needs of children in foster care in Rapid City, SD. In this role, Two Bulls has built a strong track record of collaboration and partnership between public and private industry.

Kehala Two Bulls’ campaign platform prioritizes public education, child care, workforce development, and local businesses. She will support expansions and opportunities for small businesses in the district. She will protect family values by keeping the government out of healthcare decisions. She will fight for all people in district 34 over outside special interest groups.

Two Bulls will hold a campaign fundraiser along Billie and Kelsea Sutton from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6th, at the Arrowhead Country Club at 3675 Sheridan Lake Road in Rapid City. The media are invited to attend and she will be available to elaborate further on her plans to advance these, and many other critical issues in Pierre.