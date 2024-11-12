That’s ironic.. Well darn it, now everyone is going to want to be on the list.

Crazies put Governor Kristi Noem on their “RINO blacklist”

Kristi Noem goes to DC as Secretary of Homeland Security.

Senator Thune is on the list, and will likely be the next Senate Majority Leader.

Well, not saying anything, but I’m right after Kristi on their enemies list.

Pretty soon everyone is going to want to be on the blacklist!

4 thoughts on “That’s ironic.. Well darn it, now everyone is going to want to be on the list.”

  1. I was sad I wasn’t on the list. Clearly it shows I need to be more blatantly sane, and aggressive in my stance for common sense and rationality.
    Challenge accepted! Hopefully I can secure a sport on list 2!

