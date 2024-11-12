Crazies put Governor Kristi Noem on their “RINO blacklist”
Kristi Noem goes to DC as Secretary of Homeland Security.
President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.https://t.co/4MSVH0A0y0 pic.twitter.com/hYR8ipzZI7
— KELOLAND News (@keloland) November 12, 2024
Senator Thune is on the list, and will likely be the next Senate Majority Leader.
Well, not saying anything, but I’m right after Kristi on their enemies list.
Pretty soon everyone is going to want to be on the blacklist!
4 thoughts on “That’s ironic.. Well darn it, now everyone is going to want to be on the list.”
I was sad I wasn’t on the list. Clearly it shows I need to be more blatantly sane, and aggressive in my stance for common sense and rationality.
Challenge accepted! Hopefully I can secure a sport on list 2!
One of the qualifying factors is people who show “contempt and/or disrespect” to idiots. I find that rather easy, so I would advise to go with that.
Not everyone can be on the list. It truly is compliment.
I just wish they’d add me…I need the recognition and separation.