The race for GOP Chair: Qualm for GOP Chairman ad left off *anti-vaxxer platform, *sued by his family for “attempted conversion” and many other things

Ok. I think I’ve seen about everything now. I pulled up a story via my inbox from the Dakota Scout, and 2/3 of the way down, this was in their advertising block: Wait, what? Not Ready for Prime-time GOP Chair wannabee Lee Qualm has apparently dropped an ad on Dakota Scout in his campaign to be State Republican Party chair. Which if memory serves, is around $1k a month or more. And it doesn’t link to anything.

I can’t help but notice the double-speak of the content when he self-claims that he’s “trustworthy.” I think there’s at least a sibling or two that might not use that term if you remember past coverage of their lawsuit against him. They might (and did) refer to his actions as “oppressive,” “violates their due process rights” and called his actions “attempted conversion.” In case you’ve forgotten about the lawsuit which I covered about a year ago, you can read it yourself:

..this formed the basis of the lawsuit filed in June of 2022; Lynn Qualm, Doreen Qualm, Joel Qualm vs. Lee Qualm, Trudy Qualm, L. Qualm & Sons, Inc.

The allegations contained in the lawsuit are somewhat shocking, as they claim an alleged scheme by the former leader of House Republicans in the legislature and his spouse to transfer stock into their own names. The lawsuit alleges that annual corporation board of directors meetings ceased in about 1998. And starting in 2013, were said by the lawsuit to have put in place rules which transferred shares upon the death of minority shareholders. By the time that the stock transfers came to the attention of Qualm’s family members and the lawsuit was filed, Lee Qualm had already assumed a majority ownership of the holdings through transfers, seemingly without paying. As noted in the lawsuit, the stocks were transferred “for no consideration,” violating the family members’ due process rights, and was “attempted conversion.” And demand was made for the former Majority Leader and his wife to restore shares to the estates to Luvern and LaVonne Qualm.

Read that entire post here.

But I suppose if you’re trying to sell yourself as chair of the SDGOP, “trustworthy” is a better talking point than “attempted conversion.”

And let’s not forget what was noted in the minutes of a November 2024 GOP Chair hopeful forum held by a group of Republican County organizations about one of his goals if elected chair, which included turning the SDGOP into an anti-vaxxer group advocating his nutty position:

Candidate 1 – Lee Qualm Introduced himself and noted he would be calling everyone. — Goals:

Educate State GOP and take a stand for/against vaccines – each measure should be studied and decisions based on Constitution and Platform. Provide information and use resources similar as to what has been done on RM 21 – petitions, radio ads, etc.

Remember that from November here.

“Educate State GOP and take a stand for/against vaccines.”

*Sigh* I could go on, but you get the point.

Is the Republican Party about winning elections, or is it now the soapbox for crackpots? Because that’s when we start to lose elections.

It’s just disheartening that those of us who wish the SDGOP success in coming elections to have to look at the possibility as someone like this as one of the only three options.