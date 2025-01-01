The race for SDGOP Chair now has a proposal written by robots..

Right on time for the New Year, SDGOP Chair wannabe Ezra Hays is back hitting the email accounts of Republican Central Committee members, begging for a shot at the chairmanship.

Or did he?



Aside from a fairly laughable budget, which I will get into later, the language in this email instantly came off to me as a bit… inauthentic. Which had me wondering if Ezra actually wrote this?

And according to plagiarism tools, No. According to on-line tools, it appears there is a high likelihood that this message was actually written by our incoming AI overlords:



GPT checker one says 100% AI generated..



And here’s another GPT Checker tool telling us that. There is a 100% probability that the robots are doing all the talking.

(Not exactly an illustration of authenticity in trying to connect with the state’s 320,000 Republicans.)

Of course, there were other problems with the email. Such as the “budget” he was proposing, which wasn’t really a budget, because while it was big on spending, there are no details on how he intends to raise all this money he wants to spend.

And a huge red flag.. why is the political/fundraising director budgeted for $10,000 more than the person who would allegedly be their boss? The party has not paid anybody for that job in a decade or more.

Let me give you a little insight on that, as was noted to me by one recipient this morning:

Finance Director is the only position that the bylaws empower the chair to appoint without approval from anyone…. Not exec board, not Central Committee. Perhaps that’s why Ezra is proposing a higher salary for the Finance Director than for the Executive Director.

Ahhh… the person noting that to me speculated that we could see Ezra hire anyone he wants for this job which in the past has not had a salary attached to it. He could hire someone off the street with no experience in fundraising. Or Ezra could hire his buddy Dave Roetman who had the role when it was unpaid. Either way, it is a new salaried position with no board oversight

The race for the SDGOP’s 2025 leadership is not giving me warm fuzzies at this point. But, there is still plenty of time for a qualified aspirant to jump in with leadership and a real plan, as opposed to robots & made up numbers.

Anytime, now..