This week’s edition of the South Dakota Political Show with Attorney General Marty Jackley

We’re back with another edition of the South Dakota Political show podcast!

This week South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins Pat & Mike on the South Dakota Political Show to discuss the recent cases where State Employees have been prosecuted for doing things they ought not to, and the new laws he’s proposing to help prevent future instances. As well as to protect whistleblowers who point this kind of thing out.

Senator John Thune is also in the spotlight as he takes the reins as the Majority Leader in the US Senate!

If you’re into podcasts, or have a long drive across the state, give the South Dakota Political Show a listen. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Amazon, and a number of other places where you can hear original content with South Dakota leaders, and a couple of guys who have been kicking around South Dakota politics a while.