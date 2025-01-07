Thune, Cotton Slam Biden Admin for Releasing Dangerous Guantanamo Bay Detainees

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and incoming Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) today released the following statements after the Biden administration announced it was transferring 11 detainees from Guantanamo Bay to Oman.

“In the wake of an ISIS-inspired terror attack in New Orleans last week, it is appalling that President Biden would pursue an 11th-hour attempt to release the same detainees that were rejected for transfer on a bipartisan basis in 2023 after Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel,” said Thune. “This release unnecessarily jeopardizes our national security, and the American people deserve better from our nation’s leaders. I immediately call on President Biden to halt any plans to release the additional Guantanamo detainees during the final days of his administration.”

“ISIS just inspired a terrorist attack in New Orleans, yet Joe Biden wants to release eleven terrorists on his way out the door, adding to his sorry legacy of coddling America’s enemies and endangering our people,” said Cotton.

