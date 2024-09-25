Thune: Families Falling Behind in Biden-Harris Economy

“President Biden has talked a lot about building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out. But it’s lower- and middle-income Americans who have suffered the most in the Biden-Harris economy.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the burden Americans are facing as a result of the Biden-Harris administration’s reckless spending. Thune noted that American families have to spend over $13,000 more per year to maintain the same standard of living they had when President Biden and Vice President Harris took office.