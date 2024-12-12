Thune: Long-Awaited NDAA Will Strengthen Ellsworth Air Force Base

“I can promise that next year, national security will be a priority in the Senate. We will work to make sure that the military has everything it needs to project American strength and to keep the peace.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legislation that would bolster American national security by making much-needed investments in the military. Thune noted that this year’s NDAA includes critical resources for South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force Base and fully funds the B-21 mission at Ellsworth.