Thune: President Trump and Senate Republicans Will Restore American Strength

“[A]s China flexes its muscle, Iran continues its proxy war on Israel, and North Korean soldiers join Russia’s war on Ukraine, it’s time for a return to clear American leadership on the world stage.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about President Biden’s disastrous foreign policy record and the incoming Trump administration’s determination to reverse course. Thune warned our adversaries and reassured our allies that four years of weakness on the world stage is coming to an end.