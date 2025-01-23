Thune: Sean Duffy Should Be Swiftly Confirmed

“There is no reason to delay this uncontroversial and qualified nominee.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor:

Thune’s remarks below (as delivered):

“I’ll be filing cloture on former Congressman Sean Duffy’s nomination to be secretary of transportation here shortly.

“Yesterday, the Commerce Committee favorably reported Congressman Duffy’s nomination in a 28-0 vote – in other words, unanimously.

“And I hope we will be able to move this nominee quickly as we did with Secretary Rubio, who was also unanimously reported out of committee.

“Congressman Duffy is highly qualified for this position.

“He served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“As the co-chair of the Great Lakes Task Force, he played a role in advancing a number of transportation and infrastructure projects.

“And at his hearing last week, he demonstrated his knowledge of the issues that will be his responsibility in this role.

“Our colleague, Senator Baldwin, said that he is, and I quote, ‘the right person for this job.’

“There is no reason to delay this uncontroversial and qualified nominee.

“If Democrats want to spend their nights and weekends taking votes on uncontroversial nominees, we can do it that way.

“But one way or the other, these nominees will be confirmed.”

