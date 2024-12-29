Thune Statement on Passing of Former President Jimmy Carter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

“Today we mourn the passing of a dedicated public servant and man of faith, former President Jimmy Carter,” said Thune. “President Carter dedicated his life to serving the people of Georgia and our great country – as a naval officer, a governor, and as the 39th President of the United States. From peanut farming to the presidency and every step in between, his wife Rosalynn was by his side. Kimberley and I are praying for the Carter family, and we are comforted by the fact that Jimmy and Rosalynn are together again.”

