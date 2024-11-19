Thune: The Senate Must Prioritize the NDAA

“Each day’s news is a reminder that we live in a dangerous world – and that while we never invite conflict, we have to be prepared for it.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today called on Majority Leader Schumer to prioritize the National Defense Authorization Act, which would strengthen national security, address concerns about U.S. military readiness, and ensure our armed forces are equipped to meet evolving threats.