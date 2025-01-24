Thune: Weekend Work Ahead in the Senate

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor:

Thune’s remarks below (as delivered):

“Mr. President, over the next couple of days the Senate will consider two more of the president’s nominees – Kristi Noem to be secretary of homeland security, and Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defense.

“A former House member and current governor of the great state of South Dakota, Kristi brings both experience and commitment to her new role.

“Mr. President, one of the biggest challenges facing the Department of Homeland Security right now is securing our nation’s border.

“Four years of record-breaking illegal immigration at our southern border has left our country vulnerable to a whole host of security concerns, from terrorist entries to cross-border criminal activity like drug trafficking.

“Fixing this crisis – and restoring respect for the rule of law – is one of President Trump and Republicans’ top priorities.

“And it’s going to require a decisive and committed leader at the Department of Homeland Security.

“I believe Kristi has everything it takes to undertake this task.

“Mr. President, we’re also considering the nomination of Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defense.

“A veteran of the Army National Guard who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Mr. Hegseth will bring a warrior’s perspective to the role of defense secretary and will provide much-needed fresh air at the Pentagon.

“Gone will be the days of woke distractions.

“The Pentagon’s focus will be on warfighting.

“Mr. Hegseth will concentrate on restoring American strength and repairing the deficiencies in our readiness.

“As our first president said more than 200 years ago, and I quote, ‘To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace.’

“And in a world that has grown increasingly unstable over the past few years, our priority has to be ensuring that the United States military is prepared to meet and defeat any threat.

“I will continue to ensure that the Senate works as quickly as possible to get President Trump’s team in place.”

