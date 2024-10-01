Toby Doeden’s $250 a head dinner is now a zoom call with alleged “black nazi” Mark Robinson

I wasn’t sure how much more of a dumpster-fire the Doeden PAC event with alleged “black nazi” Mark Robinson could get. But they found a way. By god, they found a way.

Toby turned it into a $250 a head zoom call:

“He’s probably not going to be there because he needs to be in North Carolina, which is where he’s at, helping the folks that are affected by this hurricane, but he is going to be giving a prerecorded or a live message during the gala,” Doeden said Monday. CNN reported on Sept. 19 that Robinson made offensive comments between 2008 and 2012 on a message board for a pornography website, with Robinson allegedly calling himself a “black NAZI” in addition to writing “Slavery is not bad.” Robinson has denied the allegations. and.. “Who am I to judge from afar what somebody did or didn’t say 16 years ago in a chatroom,” Doeden said. “It’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard.”

Read that here.

..what somebody did or didn’t say 16 years ago in a PORN chatroom… (there corrected it for him.)

$20,000 for the main sponsorship? Over $1000 to sponsor a table centerpiece? $250-$500 a head for tickets? For a zoom call with a candidate who utterly imploded, and has been nationally disavowed by EVERYONE.

Everyone that is, except Toby Doeden.

Well, I would be lying if I wished them good luck with that.