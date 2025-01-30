Tony Venhuizen Confirmed and Sworn In as Lieutenant Governor

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Tony Venhuizen was confirmed as the 40th Lieutenant Governor of South Dakota. Pursuant to Article 4 Section 6 of the South Dakota Constitution, he was sworn in on the floor of the South Dakota State Senate. A photo of that swearing in can be found here .

“It will be such an honor to serve as presiding officer in this Senate that means so much to me and my family,” said Lieutenant Governor Venhuizen. “I am ready to get to work to help Governor Rhoden keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.”

Lieutenant Governor Venhuizen was confirmed by a unanimous vote of both the House and the Senate.

“I am grateful that the legislature accepted my nomination of Lt. Gov. Venhuizen by such resounding margins,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Now we have our team put together – let’s get to work.”

More information about Lieutenant Governor Venhuizen can be found here .

