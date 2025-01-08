Trump announces $20 Billion for data centers. Anti-pipeline forces complaining about data centers.

Here’s a dichotomy in opinion on development that would benefit South Dakota, versus the anti-development forces who don’t want small towns to flourish.

On one hand, you have President Trump lauding a $20 Billion dollar investment in Data Centers and the infrastructure to support them in the Midwest:

On the other, you have anti-development Amanda Radtke (on page 10) complaining about the very thing that president-elect Trump is cheering on – developers bringing in data centers:

Not sure what she has against President Trump, but she might have spent too much time with the Jane Fonda people.