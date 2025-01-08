Here’s a dichotomy in opinion on development that would benefit South Dakota, versus the anti-development forces who don’t want small towns to flourish.
On one hand, you have President Trump lauding a $20 Billion dollar investment in Data Centers and the infrastructure to support them in the Midwest:
On the other, you have anti-development Amanda Radtke (on page 10) complaining about the very thing that president-elect Trump is cheering on – developers bringing in data centers:
Not sure what she has against President Trump, but she might have spent too much time with the Jane Fonda people.
One thought on “Trump announces $20 Billion for data centers. Anti-pipeline forces complaining about data centers.”
Radke will say she’s against or for anything…as long she gets more speaking engagements, sells more Tshirts or gets her daughter more attention! She says she agrees with Trump on one hand while taking her daughter to Pierre to sell books & “rally” on the other. People need to stop drinking her koolade & open their eyes!!