Does Representative Sjaarda like his picante sauce made in New York City? Because it looks like he gets his legislation from there. I was just writing this AM on his proposed ban on cashless businesses, and a reader pointed out that this is not an original idea.
In fact, it’s straight out of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City:
New York City’s council has voted to ban cashless businesses, in what politicians said was an effort to rein in “the excesses of the digital economy” and stop discrimination against low-income residents.
The city council on Thursday almost unanimously passed legislation, which will fine retail outlets, including stores and restaurants, if they refuse to accept cash payment.
and..
If the bill is approved by the mayor, Bill De Blasio, New York City would become the latest place to ban businesses from only accepting payment by debit or credit. New Jersey, Philadelphia and San Francisco brought in their own bans on cashless businesses in 2019.
Sjaarda is taking Democratic New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s hard liberal lead? Looks like they like his legislation in California as well:
In a statement, Councilwoman Heather Hutt, who introduced the motion, said “Cashless businesses create an economy in our city that is not inclusive and accessible for all people. There are many unbanked groups, including BIPOC and low-income communities, that rely on cash to pay for goods and services. As a city that has promised to be a safe and fair place for all, we must be proactive in ensuring that all our systems create fairness and equity for each and every individual.”
This is going to be a weird year in the South Dakota legislature. When you call yourself so far right that you end up being left.
But that’s what happens when you crib legislation and your picante sauce from New York City.
2 thoughts on “Update: Sjaarda ban on cashless society bill started with liberal democrats in New York City & San Francisco”
A Cashless Ban is not evil, Pat. I, an SDSU educated economist and career banker, like the concept of legal tender. Whens did defending it become liberal?
I am old school and carry cash when I am out and about. I often CHOOSE to use cash for my purchases for a variety of reasons but the top two are speed and privacy. Online connectivity and terminal performance varies throughout the state and occasionally causes the need for multiple swipes and/or delays. As far as privacy, I am not fond of contributing to the accumulation of personal purchasing data that can be used to build a buying habit profile, which in turn can be sold to another company for a potentially more inappropriate or sinister purpose. AI is fairly new, unrefined, unregulated and not completely understood. I have concerns, not paranoia, of how it could be used to spin data collected on me.
Pat, I like to think that I am moderate in my Republican thinking and I am growing weary of the labels everyone has grown to love to use. During my run for State Senate, I was called a Rino… am I now a wacko?
I have no problem with currency, but a mandate on businesses? This is onerous in scope.
For example, I have a small – as in very small – collectible business, and I am planning on getting a table to display my wares at a collectible show in April in Sioux Falls. Planning on using my little square card reader and a laptop to handle transactions.
But this bill proposes I would have to – as demanded by law – get cash for change, have a cashbox for the day, etc and so on.. or I’m guilty of a deceptive trade practice? Why do I need government making those decisions for me as a small businessman?
It’s a lot of government for no benefit.