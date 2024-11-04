US Justice Department to monitor Minnehaha County Elections after disastrous handing of primary elections

It would not sound like everyone believes Minnehaha County Leah Anderson will do the job that she’s supposed to as the US Attorney has announced that the Department of Justice will be monitoring how elections are being conducted in Minnehaha County tomorrow night:

The press release does not say why the four counties were chosen for monitoring. There is a history of voting rights litigation in tribal areas, some of which helped redefine state legislative districts that a federal judge ruled had diluted the representation of Native Americans. and.. In the June primary, 132 ballots from one Minnehaha County precinct were successfully challenged – at least initially – by an activist named Jessica Pollema, who claimed the ballots were fraudulent because the voters listed P.O. boxes for their address. The state Supreme Court later sided with the Minnehaha County state’s attorney and the Secretary of State’s Office, denying a request to invalidate the votes.

When are the voters of that county going to wisen up and get her out of there?