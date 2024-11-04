It would not sound like everyone believes Minnehaha County Leah Anderson will do the job that she’s supposed to as the US Attorney has announced that the Department of Justice will be monitoring how elections are being conducted in Minnehaha County tomorrow night:
The press release does not say why the four counties were chosen for monitoring. There is a history of voting rights litigation in tribal areas, some of which helped redefine state legislative districts that a federal judge ruled had diluted the representation of Native Americans.
and..
In the June primary, 132 ballots from one Minnehaha County precinct were successfully challenged – at least initially – by an activist named Jessica Pollema, who claimed the ballots were fraudulent because the voters listed P.O. boxes for their address. The state Supreme Court later sided with the Minnehaha County state’s attorney and the Secretary of State’s Office, denying a request to invalidate the votes.
When are the voters of that county going to wisen up and get her out of there?
US Justice Department to monitor Minnehaha County Elections after disastrous handing of primary elections
Do we REALLY want Democrat appointed U.S. Attorneys, and Democrat appointed Federal Judges “monitoring” our elections????? I, for one, don’t want leftwing Merrick Garland and his band of “progressive” political stooges anywhere near South Dakota. I’m just extremely thankful he was not allowed to become a member of the Supreme Court!!!
We can handle our own elections right here in South Dakota and don’t need any Federal “monitoring” from the Swamp in D.C.
Greetings and Salutations! Candidate for SD Governor but may suspend long running campaign for a US Attorney position Dr. Terry LaFleur?
My first name is Michael, not Terry and not Anonymous.
No not you but Dr. LaFleur could be the future US Attorney you seek.
Race for President is a federal election. They get to monitor it. Notice they are only going where there are problems. Pennington County auditor is not an idiot, therefore they are not going there. Lincoln County auditor is not an idiot, therefore they are not going. Brookings, Brown, Codington, etc. auditors are not idiots and therefore the feds aren’t going there.
Minnehaha County auditor is an idiot and the tribes can’t tell the difference between living and dead voters, there fore they are monitoring those locations.
You don’t have a choice? It’s a Federal election, so the Feds can monitor it. And I trust them a good deal more than the dunce who already messed it up once.