US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Help Is on the Way

Help Is on the Way

By Sen. John Thune

Next month, Americans will turn the page on the Biden presidency. For many Americans, that day can’t come soon enough. The last four years have been characterized by a number of crises. With President Trump back in office and Republican majorities in Congress, I can assure you that help is on that way.

Addressing the Biden border crisis will be one of our top priorities. President Biden has overseen four record-breaking years of illegal immigration. His open-border policies created this crisis and opened the door to 10 million illegal border crossings on his watch. Border Patrol, border cities, and places far from the border have been overwhelmed by illegal immigrants and illegal drugs that can be traced back to the chaos at the border.

Republicans will get right to work to make a once-in-a-generation investment in border security and immigration enforcement. We’ll provide the resources needed to execute the tough border security policies Americans can expect from President Trump.

We’ll also have to clean up the economic crisis left by the Biden administration. Prices have risen by more than 20 percent since President Biden took office, spurred in no small part by his reckless spending. All told, it costs a typical household more than $13,000 more per year to maintain the standard of living it enjoyed at the beginning of this administration.

Hardworking Americans have had to cut back on their purchases and scale back their dreams for the future as inflation has taken a bite out of their budgets. Republicans will work to advance pro-growth economic policies, like preserving the Trump tax cuts that delivered higher take-home pay and grew our economy, and we will roll back some of the 1,000-plus Biden regulations that have choked our economy.

The Biden administration’s agenda has also jeopardized our nation’s energy security. Energy prices have increased across the country, and the Biden administration’s actions have threatened the reliability of our already shaky electrical grid. Republicans will work with President Trump to reverse these policies. We will unleash American energy and restore American energy dominance for the sake of our energy security and national security.

It’s been a long four years, but things are about to turn around. President Trump and congressional Republicans will work together to deliver policies that keep our country secure and our economy strong.

###